Urvashi Dholakia Explains Social Distancing In 'Komolika' Style; Turns Into 'Coronikaaa'

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayana, television celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of their 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, television actor Urvashi Dholakia shared a meme of her iconic character Komolika on her social media platform. Read details.

Recently, Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media handle to share a meme throwback video of herself, in which the actor can be seen explaining the social distancing rules in her iconic ‘Komolika’ style. As seen in the video shared, Urvashi Dholakia can be seen emphasising on #StayHomeStaySafe mantra. With the video, Urvashi wrote “Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki 🤣🤣🤣😂” Take a look:

Komolika of Kausautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's much-loved show, Kausautii Zindagii Kay follows the story of Anurag and Prerna, who belong to two different worlds but fall in love with each other. However, fate has other plans for them and wreaks havoc in their lives. Komolika was the main antagonist in the original 2001 show. In its reboot, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan was roped in to play the role.

Weeks later, Aamna Sharif replaced Hina Khan and played Komolika, whose sole purpose is to ruin the lives of the show’s protagonists Anurag and Prerna. Urvashi, who has acted in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, was last seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. However, the former couple exited the show after grabbing the seventh position.

