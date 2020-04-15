Urvashi Dholakia Says 'Trending Now With Urvashi' Is Meant To Be A Source Of Happiness

Urvashi Dholakia has almost immortalised the character of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Many remember her powerful performance as the villain and her extremely colourful wardrobe for the character. Recently, in an interview with a daily news portal, Urvashi talked about her days in quarantine, how she is binge-watching shows and what her idea is for the chat show.

Urvashi Dholakia opens up about her new show, Trending Now with Urvashi

In the interview, Urvashi Dholakia revealed how she is an "avid binge-watcher". The actor said that she can finish a show season in a day and is currently watching reruns of old English shows. She also added how she is also working on her new show while being in Coronavirus quarantine.

Further in the interview, Urvashi Dholakia revealed more about her upcoming chat show. The actor said that she always wanted to have her own chat show. She said how she wanted to get to know a person even if it is only for just 10 minutes.

Trending Now with Urvashi was the actor's own idea as she revealed in the interview. She also said that while everyone thought the show was to bring in money, Urvashi had made it exclusively because it made her happy. She also revealed that her upcoming episode will star a special guest.

Urvashi Dholakia's shows

Urvashi Dholakia was a very popular actor during the 2000s. She had played important characters in a number of Indian daily soaps. Some of Urvashi Dholakia's shows include Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Chandrakanta, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kahiin To Hoga and more.

Talking about the Coronavirus pandemic, Urvashi Dholakia said that the people are making the earth a better place by being at home. She also asked everyone not to be selfish and stay at home as much as they can. During the lockdown, she can be seen posting funny videos to keep everyone entertained during these tough times.

