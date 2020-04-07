Urvashi Dholakia's Net Worth Is So Staggering, Fans Will Go 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'; Details Here

Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry since the year 1993. Her first show on Indian television was Dekh Bhai Dekh, which is currently on a re-run on DD National. Urvashi played the role of Shilpa in the show.

Urvashi Dholakia's career, personal life and net worth

Net worth

Urvashi Dholakia's net worth as of 2020 is approximate $1.6 Million To $17 Million. This figure is given by findcelebritywiki.com. They have also shared that Urvashi's salary is from 4.5 Lakhs to 5.2 Lakhs.

Career

Urvashi Dholakia, after her break in Dekh Bhai Dekh, soon became a familiar face of the TV industry. The actor became a part of the show Zamana Badal Gaya, in the year 1995 and Waqt Ki Raftaar in 1997, playing small and supporting roles in these shows. Her first break was the show Ghar Ek Mandir alongside Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor and Hiten Tejwani. She also became highly popular after playing the role of Sonia in the show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii on DD. Urvashi Dholakia's best known and the most appreciated role is that of Komolika in the first version of Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Personal life

Urvashi was born and brought up in Delhi and completed her schooling there. She got married at the age of sixteen and had twin sons named Sagar and Kshitij. Soon after she got divorced. She raised the twins as a single mother. She most famously dated Anuj Sachdeva and even became a part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

