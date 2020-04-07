Urvashi Dholakia Was Only 15 When She Got Selected For 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', Know More

During the Coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan has brought back several shows, including the much-loved comedy Dekh Bhai Dekh. The show was super popular back in the '90s. Actor Urvashi Dholakia who made her debut with the show Dekh Bhai Dekh is excited to watch the re-runs of the show on Doordarshan. Urvashi Dholakia, in an interview with a news daily shared some of her fond memories from the sets of Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Here is what Urvashi Dholakia said about the show Dekh Bhai Dekh

Many may not be aware that during the show Dekh Bhai Dekh, Urvashi was studying in school. The actor was about 15 years old when she got selected for the show. Urvashi revealed that she used to get done with her school by about 1 pm and later she rushed to R. K Studios in Chembur wearing her school uniform. She further added that the cast and crew of the show used to patiently wait for her on the set.

Urvashi Dholakia added that off-screen also everyone was like a big family and were very cordial to one another. Urvashi Dholakia revealed that she had joined a little later which is why she used to be the quiet one among the others. She also said that the cast was very welcoming towards her when she joined.

Urvashi Dholakia said that her character was decided previously even though she joined the show late. The actor also revealed how she was chosen for the part. Urvashi said that the maker of the show Aanand Mahendroo had caller her up and he asked her to read some random lines and the next day she began shooting.

Urvashi also feels that the show Dekh Bhai Dekh will always be close to her heart. She also believes that the show is her all-time favourite show as the people from all age groups can relate to the show. The actor also feels that the show should be remade but only with the original cast. Urvashi Dholakia was also glad that the millennials were able to watch an iconic show from the 1990s.

The show Dekh Bhai Dekh aired in May 1993 and wrapped up the August of 1994. The show is created by Aanand Mahendroo. Dekh Bhai Dekh's ensemble cast includes Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth alongside Urvashi Dholakia.

