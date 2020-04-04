Urvashi Dholakia Recalls Her Experience Of Working On 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. She is known for her role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Queen Iravati in Chandrakanta. Dholakia has also appeared in various reality shows including Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 6, in which she emerged as the winner.

When to watch Dekh Bhai Dekh?

Among various shows, Urvashi Dholakia was also a part of Dekh Bhai Dekh, one of the most iconic Hindi sitcoms which ran on DD metro. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country is experiencing lockdown for 21 days. Therefore, during the quarantine period, the show will be telecast every day on DD National at 6 pm. An episode of Dekh Bhai Dekh has already aired on its rerun. It is a great opportunity to show the popular sitcom to the new generation.

Urvashi Dholakia recalls her experience with the show

Dekh Bhai Dekh was a career-changing experience for renowned celebs including Shekhar Suman and Urvashi Dholakia, among others. In a recent interview, the latter revealed how awesome she felt about the show’s rerun. However, she also felt that it would be remade. She added that there had been several trials and errors but nothing materialised. She also asserts that if the show’s remake happens, it has to be with the original cast.

Talking about the popularised time leaps in daily soaps in the interview, Dholakia revealed that their comeback will be an original one. Moreover, she expressed her excitement for millennials who will watch this trend-setting show. Urvashi Dholakia unveiled that Dekh Bhai Dekh was the first sitcom to be shot in a multi-cam setup. The show was a part of huge production and produced by Jaya Bachchan and directed by Aanand Mahendroo.

In the interview, Urvashi Dholakia recalled her experience in the show and told that she entered late in Dekh Bhai Dekh. But her character was discussed from the first episode itself. She reminisced how the director called her in his office and made her read random lines before they started shooting the next day.

Dholakia said that this show has been an all-time favourite of many people, as it catered to all age groups. The show’s cast consisted of teens and people in their 30s as well. Therefore, the viewers could relate to it.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Kisses '83 Co-star Jatin Sarna, Says 'Tumhari Bhabhi Dekh Rahi Hai'

Also read: Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Importance Of 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Re-run

Dekh Bhai Dekh cast

Urvashi Dholakia appreciated Dekh Bhai Dekh by calling it one of the most perfect shows ever. She recalled working with stars including Sushma Seth, Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, and Bhavana Balsavar to be an outstanding experience. Moreover, she was glad by the show’s rerun news as it will help the current generation to know how television has evolved.

Also read: 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' To Return On Doordarshan After 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

Also read: Urvashi Dholakia Goes Down Memory Lane With Dekh Bhai Dekh Video, Leaves Stars Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.