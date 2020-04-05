Disha Patani Reveals Secret Behind Her Fit Body; Shares Health Advice For Fans

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her fitness regime. She regularly takes to social media to share various fitness tips and tricks to her fans. She also shares videos of her exercises workout sessions at the gym. In a previous interview, Disha Patani spilt the beans about her fitness regime and health advice for fans.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Gives Fans Athleisure Goals With Casual Yet Trendy Looks

Disha Patani shares her exercise regime with fans

In a previous interview with an entertainment portal, Disha Patani spoke about all things fitness. When asked about what is the one piece of health advice that she would give to her fans, Disha Patani added that eating healthy is something she follows. She said that if one does not consider eating healthy is important at the moment, then they realise it later when they start to develop various health issues.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Sets New Fitness Goals In 'Malang', Here's How You Can Do It To

When asked about which part of her workout regime does she think helps to keep her fit and fab. Disha Patani said that leg workouts are the best. She added that leg workouts are the hardest and most intense workouts. She even added that she likes it because “you feel strong after that”.

Disha Patani was also quizzed about what is her secret to having such a fit body. She revealed that her secret to staying fit is to always have breakfast. However, she added that she does not have breakfasts because makes her body feel heavy. Thus, making it difficult to work out after the same.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Lifting Heavy Barbells Are Inspirational; See Videos

The young actor was also asked about what she considers as her life mantra. Disha Patani said that her mantra in life is to not think too much. She added that one should avoid the same and always keep themselves busy with work. She also added that she would love to swap her life with global icon Beyoncé if given the chance.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fitness On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.