Vicky Kaushal's Best Scenes From Anurag Kashyap's 'Raman Raghav 2.0'

Raman Raghav 2.0 stars Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it is a neo-noir psychological thriller film. Vicky Kaushal was lauded for his performance as ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu in the movie. Read to know some of his best scenes from the film.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Raman Raghav 2.0' Was Shot In Just 20 Days; Know More Interesting Facts

Vicky’s best scenes from Raman Raghav 2.0

ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu stands as a police officer to investigate Raman (Nawazudding Siddiqui). He helps Raman light a cigarette to gain his trust. After listening to his story, Raghavan tells his subordinates what he thinks is right and wrong.

Raghavan gets into an argument with his girlfriend Smrutika ‘Simi’ Naidu (Sobhita Dhulipala). He starts to get angry and removes his gun as Simi says that he has also killed three children by telling her to abort. He then gets stressed by his behaviour and cries alone in the bathroom. Vicky Kaushal’s act in the scene made many emotional as well as angry.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Posts By The Waters That Will Make Fans Drool | See Pictures

Raghavan’s father (Vipin Sharma) complaints that he is a druggie. The two meet and his father slaps Raghavan which makes him angry. Raghavan catches his father’s collar and stares at him in anger. He then wears his glasses and leaves out. Raghavan goes in search of the criminal.

Raghavan catches him, but one of the criminal’s teammate points gun at him. Raghav tells him to keep the gun down and as soon as he does that, Raghavan shoots him. Vicky Kaushal amazed many with his on-point straight face expression and no regret of killing the criminal.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Moments From Bollywood Movie Raman Raghav 2.0

Raghavan beats up a criminal as he tries to mock him. But the criminal grabs his gun and puts him down. Raghav gets scared and lays silently on the floor as he sees the thug going away. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the scared person amazed many.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Character Profiles In Films Before Blockbuster 'Uri'; A List

In the final scene, Raghavan comes face to face with psycho killer Raman. They had a deep conversation and Raman reveals that he saw Raghavan killing the other man in the start. Raghavan accepts Raman’s offer of killing the other eye witness Ankita. Vicky Kaushal’s evilness in the scenes can clearly be seen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.