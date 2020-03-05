Ayushmann Khurrana To Vicky Kaushal; Bollywood Actors Who Rocked The Co-ords Trend

Bollywood is a massive inspirational hub for all the fashion and styling enthusiasts. Co-ords or co-ordinating outfits have become a trend among Bollywood personalities, especially among the stars of the industry. Several male stars of the industry have been spotted donning co-ords. Take a look at the times when Bollywood male actors also pulled off co-ords look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana was styled by Isha Bhansali. The Bala actor went for greyish netted co-ords. The joggers and jacket were sported with a black graphic t-shirt. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's white running shoes.

Vicky Kaushal

Shooting for a fashion magazine, Vicky Kaushal donned co-ordinating pantsuit. The pastel pink suit was paired with a similar coloured pullover. The Uri actor's offbeat shoes complemented the quirky look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned in a co-ord outfit for his recent video shoot with Nickelodeon. The co-ordinating outfit had a blue-white cloudy pattern. For shoes, the actor opted for stylish black and red shoes.

Arjun Kapoor

Caption the picture 'Printed and Posed', Arjun Kapoor went for a printed designer co-ord. The dark shirt and pantsuit were paired with black boots. Take a look at the Ishaqzaade actor's coordinating outfit.

