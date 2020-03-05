The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana To Vicky Kaushal; Bollywood Actors Who Rocked The Co-ords Trend

Bollywood News

Bollywood heroes like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun & many more are considered some of the stylish men in the industry. Check out their co-ord looks

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood is a massive inspirational hub for all the fashion and styling enthusiasts. Co-ords or co-ordinating outfits have become a trend among Bollywood personalities, especially among the stars of the industry. Several male stars of the industry have been spotted donning co-ords. Take a look at the times when Bollywood male actors also pulled off co-ords look. 

Ayushmann Khurrana 

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana was styled by Isha Bhansali. The Bala actor went for greyish netted co-ords. The joggers and jacket were sported with a black graphic t-shirt. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's white running shoes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' much-loved music album

Vicky Kaushal 

Shooting for a fashion magazine, Vicky Kaushal donned co-ordinating pantsuit. The pastel pink suit was paired with a similar coloured pullover. The Uri actor's offbeat shoes complemented the quirky look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15': Top songs from the film you can check out

Siddhant Chaturvedi 

 Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned in a co-ord outfit for his recent video shoot with Nickelodeon. The co-ordinating outfit had a blue-white cloudy pattern. For shoes, the actor opted for stylish black and red shoes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap cautiously visits Delhi amidst Coronavirus fears

Arjun Kapoor

Caption the picture 'Printed and Posed', Arjun Kapoor went for a printed designer co-ord. The dark shirt and pantsuit were paired with black boots. Take a look at the Ishaqzaade actor's coordinating outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also Read | 'Durgavati' actor Bhumi Pednekar to share screen with Ayushmann for the 4th time?

 

 

First Published:
