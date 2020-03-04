Vicky Kaushal Is A Fashion Inspiration For Sunny Kaushal; Here's Why

Actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood film industry. It seems like his younger brother Sunny Kaushal is also following his footsteps. Although Sunny Kaushal has reportedly said that he does not want to be recognised and called Vicky Kaushal's brother and that he wants to establish his name by himself, he does look up to his brother for inspiration. The duo share an amazing bond and Sunny seems to have taken some fashion style inspiration from him.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal taking fashion notes from elder bro

The first picture above showcases the great bond the duo shares together. They can be seen wearing the same themed professional suit. Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is flooded with pictures of him in professional suits, jackets, and casuals. Fans love watching him in suits and he seemed to have carved his own niche when it comes to clothing.

Looking at Sunny Kaushal's Instagram, he seems to have taken some major style inspiration from his brother. Reportedly, though he does not like being called Vicky Kaushal's brother, the pictures evidently showcase that he is following his footsteps. Vicky is often seen sporting professional suits and so is Sunny Kaushal. Sunny has also sported the jackets in a very unique way and fans love watching the set pattern of wearing the outfits.

