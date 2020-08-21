Vighnaharta Ganesha Cast Net Worth Proves When It Comes To Money, Actors Are 'blessed'

Vighnaharta Ganesha is a Mythological series, which is based on Hindu scriptures revolving around Lord Ganesha. It released on Sony TV in India in August 2017. In the show, Lord Ganesha is depicted as a young boy who believes in the power of struggle, which eventually helps him succeed and become the Remover of Obstacles, because of which he got the name of the show Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Vighnaharta Ganesha cast net worth

Akanksha Puri's net worth

Akanksha Puri portrays the character of Goddess Parvati on the show. The actor has appeared in various other shows and movies like Action, Alex Pandian and Tihar. According to topplanetinfo.com, Akanksha Puri’s net worth is $800 thousand, which when converted to INR is over Rs 5.99 crores. The actor is very popular on social media and endorses a few brands there.

Paras Chhabra's net worth

Paras Chhabra portrays the character of Ravana on the show. The actor has been featured in various shows and reality shows. He came into limelight after winning a reality show Splitsvilla 5 and then he participated in Bigg Boss 13.

The actor has also been featured in shows and movies like Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Badho Bahu and Karn Sangini. According to Celebrityearnings.com, Paras Chabra’s net worth is between $800 thousand and $ 1 million. Which when converted to INR, is around Rs 5.99 and Rs 7 crores

Basant Bhatt's net worth

Basant Bhatt portrays the character of Lord Kartikey in the series. The actor has been featured in various shows like Kannante Radha, Suryaputra Karn and Radha Krishna. The actor is very popular among his fans on social media. According to Trendcelebsnow, the net worth of Basant Bhatt is between $1 million and $5 million. Which when converted to INR, falls between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores.

Malkhan Singh's net worth

Malkhan Singh portrays the character of Lord Shiva on the show. The actor is very popular among the fans of the show and has been on the show since the beginning of the show. Vighnaharta Ganesha is the debut series of the actor. According to various media portals, the net worth of Malkhan Singh is under observation.

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni's net worth

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni portrays the character of Chhaya in the show. She is an actor who has appeared in several TV shows. The list includes Jhansi Ki Rani, Tenali Rama, Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Paranvatar Shri Krishna. Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni’s net worth is under observation as she keeps her personal life private.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Screengrab of episode

