'Supernatural' Cast's Net Worth Proves Winchester's Quote That 'If It Works, It Work'

Supernatural is a very popular dark fantasy television show which was created by Eric Kripke. The show has aired 15 seasons, however, the production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is scheduled to resume airing in the first week of October. Here are the details about the net worth of the cast of the show.

Supernatural cast’s net worth

Jensen Ackles’ net worth

Jensen Ackles portrays the character of Dean Winchester in the show which is the lead male character of the dark fantasy show. The actor has also been seen in popular shows like Smallville, Dark Angel and Days of Our Lives. According to eng.amomama.com, Jensen Ackles’ net worth is $14 million. The actor reportedly used to get paid $175 thousand for each episode of Supernatural.

Jared Padalecki’s net worth

Jared Padalecki plays Sam Winchester on the show who is another male protagonist in the show. He has been featured in many popular shows and movies like Gilmore Girls, Hosue of Wax, Friday the 13th and New York Minute. According to Celebritynetworth.com Jared Padalecki’s net worth is $13 million. Reportedly, he earns $125 thousand per episode.

Alexander Calvert’s net worth

Alexander Calvert portrays the character of Jack Kine also known as Belphegor in the show. He has been featured in several other shows and movies like Arrow, The Package, Good Boys and The Edge of Seventeen. According to trencelebsnow.com, the net worth of the actor is between $1 million to $5 million.

Misha Collins’s net worth

Misha Collins portrays the character of Castiel in the show. The actor has been featured in various movies like Girl, Interrupted, Karla and Over Her Dead Body. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of the actor is $2 million.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Supernatural Instagram

