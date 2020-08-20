Madhurima Tuli's Viral Pan Clip Resurfaces, Actor Asks 'Why Remind People Again?'

Madhurima Tuli is a popular actor in the small screen industry. She made headlines when she hit her former boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh, with a frying pan. The two were contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house when a heated argument between them had led to a big fight. The video of that fight was shared by a channel on social media as a meme and it has most likely embarrassed Madhurima Tuli again as she asked the channel why did they share it again.

Madhurima Tuli goes 'Why? why?'

A video of Madhurima Tuli hitting her former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh resurfaced after it was shared by Colors TV who are promoting the next season of Bigg Boss. Tuli took to her Twitter and wondered why did the channel’s handle do that to her as people had started forgetting about the video. The actor wrote that why is the channel trying to remind people of the incident that they are trying to forget. Check out her tweet below.

Madhurima Tuli's twitter

Oh god!! Why would u do something like this!! People are trying to forget and you are again reminding them. Why @ColorsTV why?? 🤷🏻‍♀️🙈 https://t.co/It4eMhG9zz — Madhurima Tuli (@ItsMadhurima19) August 19, 2020

It had so happened that in Bigg Boss 13 Vishal Singh Aditya and his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli were the wild card contestants on the show. apparently the two had a fight on the show and Vishal threw water on the Madhurima. This was not received well by the actor and she reacted in a way which no one expected.

Madhurima was seen picking up a frying pan and hitting Vishal with it when he had turned away. This led to a big controversy and Madhurima was evicted from the Bigg Boss house as physical violence is against the rules of the show. Back in the day, the video of the same had gone viral.

Colors TV is on a spree to promote the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The official handle of the channel shared the video as a meme in which they implied that Bigg Boss would be coming back and would be beating away the blues attached to the year 2020. Here is the tweet by the channel.

Fan reactions

Several fans flooded Madhurima Tuli's tweet with their reactions and wrote that it is hard to forget such incidents. Several other fans just share laughing emoticons. Check out some of the tweets below.

Madhuuu this was real epic moment..chahe to bhi nahi bhul sakte😂🤣@ItsMadhurima19 — Niya🦋 #stream_DKKA.BD.KP❤ (@_Niya_v) August 20, 2020

Aww madhu ♥️♥️♥️

It's okay 😂 — 𝓢𝔀𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓲 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪 (@SwathiSharm) August 19, 2020

Image credits: Madhurima Tuli Instagram

