Mouni Roy Shares Wise Thoughts On Ego & Self-awareness As She Highlights Quotes From Gita

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram and highlighted some quotes from Bhagavad Gita. The actor shares pictures of her diary where she had made notes from the Bhagavad Gita and wrote what she thought were important things to abide by from the Gita. She further shared the meaning of some of the quotes written in the scripture which the actor is reading these days.

Mouni Roy shares quotes from Bhagavad Gita

Mouni Roy, who is often seen posting stunning pictures of herself, recently took to her Instagram and posted quotes from Bhagavad Gita. The Bhagavad Gita is a 700 verse Hindu scripture, a narrative framework of a dialogue between Prince Arjuna and Lord Krishna who was his charioteer and guide at the time when the dialogues were exchanged.

Mouni Roy shared pictures of the Bhagavad Gita and showed how she had highlighted many parts of the scripture. The actor also shared pictures of a diary she has maintained in which she took notes from the Gita. She also captioned the picture with a quote on consciousness. Take a look at it below

“Don’t measure yourself with anyone else s yardship, even if it’s god themselves, be inspired, don’t imitate”

“I am not the doer but only the tool. Only a special kind of idiot thinks their false ego is doing everything, you ll see them wanting credit, seeking validation for everything don’t waste your time in a verbose with em, they think they are only the body & not the soul (the consciousness).. Krishna (principally even days are divided into three à¤—à¥à¤£) s working through these three modes of material nature:

à¤¸à¤¤à¥‹à¤—à¥à¤£~ mode of goodness(not attached to the fruitive results) (brahma muhurat, before sunrise)

à¤°à¤œà¥‹à¤—à¥à¤£~ mode of passion (after sunrise)(the work we do with aðŸ’¯)

à¤¤à¤®à¥‹à¤—à¥à¤£~ mode of complete ignorance (after sunset) (usually at the time to unwind)

“Don’t be the à¤…à¤¹à¤‚à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤®à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾, that special kind of idiot”

~ issued in

ðŸŒ¸ à¤•à¥ƒà¤·à¥à¤£ consciousnesses

Mouni Roy's Instagram

Fan comments

As soon as Mouni uploaded the pictures on her social media account, fans flooded the post with their comments. Many users sent the actor love and left heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. Check out some of the comments below.

