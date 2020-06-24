Vikas Guppta Admits Being In A Relationship With Priyank Sharma, Says 'I Was Blackmailed'

Vikas Guppta, through his 54-minute long video, revealed many of his bitter experiences in the past. In the clip, Vikas admits that he was in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. Vikas Guppta said, "Priyank was the boy I was in a relationship with. I and Priyank had started out as really good friends but then it turned into something else." Vikas even revealed that Priyank Sharma lived at his place for 1.5 years.

Vikas Gupta further talked about Priyank's randomness in the Bigg Boss house. Guppta added, after Bigg Boss, Priyank started harassing him a lot. Vikas talked about the time when Priyank Sharma worked with him on one of his shows. Vikas added that after the completion of the first schedule, Priyank started harassing him.

"Priyank Sharma stopped coming for the shoot," said Vikas. Later, Guppta also talked about Priyank's leg bone and revealed how Sharma posted about him shooting, despite the pain he had in his legs. Vikas Guppta revealed that Priyank had said to him that if he doesn't get operated in a month's time then he will have to undergo severe surgery.

"I had fought with the team to give him some time because he was in pain. However, It's been more than 1.5 years but he still hasn't got operated for it," said Vikas. Later, Vikas Guppta recalled the time when Priyank faced issues even while walking during his shoot, but rejoiced to perform Bhangra at Prince Narula and Yuvika's wedding.

"The loss that I faced due to the show, was so much that you can't even imagine. But people thought that Priyank Sharma was a poor victim as his leg was hurt and he was injured. I was blackmailed. I have done so many shows before, but no has harassed me and tortured me as much as Priyank did while working on my show", revealed Vikas Guppta.

In his lengthy video, Vikas not only accused Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma but also accused actors Parth Samthaan and Shilpa Shinde of harassing him. He also broke the big news and revealed that he is "proudly bisexual" and admitted he was in a relationship with Parth Samthaan too. Vikas divulged that Parth Samthaan had lodged a complaint against him for allegedly molesting him.

Vikas Guppta's video:

"It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better," said Vikas.

