Inder Kumar's Wife Pallavi Reveals How Her Husband Was A Victim Of Nepotism In Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has reignited the discussion about nepotism in the Bollywood film Industry. Many fans believe that Sushant Singh Rajput was bullied by Bollywood's elite and that he was pushed to take his own life after being shunned from the industry by various groups.

Now, late actor Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi has also taken to social media to call out Bollywood nepotism. According to Inder Kumar's wife, her husband was given "false hope" by Bollywood's elite.

Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi says that her husband was victim of nepotism like Sushant

Above is the long note that was recently shared online by Inder Kumar's wife. In her message, Inder Kumar's wife discussed how nepotism affected her husband. She stated that Inder Kumar wanted to break into the Bollywood film industry and tried to negotiate with two big shots in Bollywood. However, one of the Bollywood elites, who is a popular TV show host, just made Inder Kumar wait outside his van for two hours.

Inder Kumar kept trying to contact the Bollywood filmmaker for 15 days straight. But each time, he was either told that there was no work for him or that the filmmaker was busy. Eventually, Inder was blocked by the filmmaker and his assistant. According to Inder Kumar's wife, the actor also tried to contact a massively popular Bollywood superstar.

However, his experience with the superstar was no different than his experience with the Bollywood filmmaker. Inder Kumar kept trying to get a film with the superstar, who just referred the Inder to his manager. The superstar's manager would pick up Inder's calls and tell him that there was no work for him every single time.

Inder Kumar's wife then wondered why Bollywood big shots were scared of hiring talented actors. She also recalled how the filmmaker stated that he only worked with big-name stars. Finally, Pallavi Kumar stated that nepotism in the Bollywood industry needed to stop. She also hoped that the government would take strict action against those people who allegedly bullied Sushant Singh Rajput.

