Vikas Gupta Accuses Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde Of Mental Harassment

With reports of Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health doing the rounds, many celebrities have come out of their shells on social media to express their personal experiences with illnesses like depression. Triggered by the Raabta actor's death by suicide, television producer Vikas Gupta has made explosive revelations about his mental health through long videos posted on Instagram. In the latest update, he has named people from the industry who have allegedly 'tortured' him mentally and are responsible for his experience of chronic depression.

In the 54-minute-long video, Vikas has accused Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma, actors Parth Samthaan and Shilpa Shinde of harassing him. He also came out of the closet and revealed that he is "proudly bisexual" and was reportedly in a relationship for 1.5 years with Parth Samthaan. Despite that, in 2015, Parth Samthaan had lodged a complaint against Vikas for allegedly molesting him.

In addition to that, when Vikas was trolled online for demanding ungainly favours in exchange for work opportunities, Priyank Sharma had liked the posts. Shilpa Shinde also gave him a tough time by insinuating his name in Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen's fatal accident. Vikas has lashed out against all of them and said, "I have already filed a complaint against them to the police and they are looking into this matter. I have proof against each and everyone of you and I have submitted it to them."

Announcing his bisexuality on his Twitter handle, Vikas wrote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out" [sic]

He also wrote a detailed note on Instagram thanking his friends from the TV industry for supporting him. Along with the video, he wrote, "Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me .

It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better."

