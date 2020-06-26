Vikas Guppta Requests Makers To Release Sushant's Last Film 'Dil Bechara' In Theatres

Television producer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Guppta has urged the production house of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara to release the film in theatres. In a lengthy Instagram post, the former Bigg Boss contestant stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy is something that many people would want to witness. He added that the film should be released in the theatres, whenever they reopen.

Vikas Guppta requests Dil Bechara to be released in theatres

While posting about his request on social media, Vikas Guppta tagged the production house and stated that it would be disheartening to see Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara not getting a theatrical release. He wrote, “This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that. It’s a request please #ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre.” [sic]

Vikas Guppta mentioned that Dil Bechara is the last time that the world gets to see the kind of actor Sushant Singh Rajput really was. He even mentioned that it would be alright if the film released on the OTT platform the same day it is taken to the theatres. However, he urged that the fans must get to see the actor on the silver screen one last time. Vikas Guppta wrote, “This is going to be the last time the world will have a chance to see Sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft.” [sic]

Vikas Guppta, in the social media post, mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput has left a huge body of work, which will always be a part of his legacy. He mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left a huge void in his heart. Vikas Guppta said that he cannot wait to watch Sushant Singh Rajput what he loved to do the most in Dil Bechara.

About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the film industry. The actor died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His cremation ceremony was held on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his family and a few of his colleagues from the industry.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, which is an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

