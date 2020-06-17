Vikas Guppta Breaks Down On Instagram, Lashes Out At Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde

Vikas Guppta, producer and one of the most famous contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss, took to Instagram recently and shared a video where he can be seen pouring his heart out. The actor addressed all the accusations levied on him on social media and through other members of the entertainment industry. A red-eyed Vikas showed how a young boy has made a video lashing out on him and called him a bad person.

Vikas Guppta pours out his feelings

The video shared by Vikas Guppta starts with Vikas claiming how a young boy says that Vikas is a bad man and accused him of many other derogatory things. Guppta says that if he does not address this now, he will never be able to clear out his name. Vikas has also added snippets of the video made by the young boy, who shares parts of news that have been written against Guppta.

There are snippets of Parth Samthaa accusing Vikas Guppta of molestation. Shilpa Shinde had also accused Vikas Guppta of making an MMS of hers. There are also snips of videos where it has been hinted that Guppta was behind TikTok star Danish Zehen’s demise, who passed away after meeting with an accident. Vikas further added some screenshots of personal messages and tweets that are aimed against him. Actor Priyank Sharma’s tweet is also among the many shared by Vikas along with tweets by Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan.

There is also an edited video from a particular movie which shows a casting couch situation. The faces of Vikas and Priyank are edited on the video. This is to indicate that Vikas Guppta had made derogatory demands towards Priyank. At the end of the video, Vikas says that he had have enough and he will now start calling out everyone. The caption of the video reads:

This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers .

I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me.

Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else .

Source: Vikas Guppta, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma Instagram and Shilpa Shinde Facebook

