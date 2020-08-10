'Stop Accusing People Based On Your Reasoning,' Says Vikas Gupta On Sushant Rajput's Case

Vikas Gupta of Bigg Boss fame recently penned a note requesting all fans and admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput to stop accusing people of murder based on their imagination. He said, "Let’s not accuse people of Murder on our reasoning and gut. Even if one is innocent what will the family’s and loved ones go through along with the person. Let’s not get Bad karma after doing Good." (sic)

Vikas Gupta, who has been a part of the social media campaign demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, also showed his faith over the investigation and asked everyone to be sensitive towards others. He lastly said, "There are some claiming to want to shoot #RheaChakraborty not realising it's a criminal offence. Before you write a name just remember he or she has a family." (sic)

Check out Vikas Gupta's post:

Be patient, says Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, who is friends with Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, also asked all the fans of the deceased actor to be patient. He said, "Now that we won & got #SushantsinghRajput the help he needed to get justice please let them do their work." (sic) Vikas Gupta's post comes after CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Bihar Police on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput's case will be investigated by CBI’s elite SIT (Special Investigation Team). The SIT team will be headed by IPS officer Manoj Sashidhar.

Few days after taking Sushant Singh Rajput's case in their hands, CBI filed an FIR against six people pertaining to the matter. The CBI registered a case against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda has also been named in the FIR.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Rajput's funeral took place at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, which was attended by many close friends of the actor.

