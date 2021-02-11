Vikas Gupta Demands Apology From Vikas Khoker, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma In New Video

Vikas Gupta has issued a public statement against Vikas Khoker after the latter accused the former of sexually assaulting him. Now, Vikas Gupta took to Instagram to demand a public apology from Khoker in the next 24 hours or he will be filing a defamation case against him. He has also demanded Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma to issue some clarity against the allegations they put forth against him.

Vikas Gupta issues public statement against Khoker’s allegations

Vikas Gupta has finally broken his silence on all the allegations against him. The former reality show contestant and TV producer was recently accused of sexual assault by Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker. Now, Gupta has taken to Instagram and issued a statement about this allegation in a video.

In this video, Vikas Gupta said that that the Roadies 9 winner is falsely accusing him to gain fame. Along with this statement, Vikas also shared a few screenshots about his chat with Vikas Khoker. In the chat, Khoker can be seen texting Gupta and complimenting him on various occasions. In one of the screenshots seen in the video, Khoker has also mentioned that he has good political connections. Take a look at this screenshot here.

Also read | Priyank Sharma Hugs Ex-GF Benafsha Soonawalla In Throwback Pic Shared By Former

Vikas spoke about the allegations against him in the caption of this video. He wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this”.

Vikas further wrote, “I am putting a stop to all this and filing a defamation suit against him (Khoker) and also want #ParthSamthaan and #PriyankSharma to give a clarity on the same and issue a public apology by tomorrow. Other wise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work, personal life, and more #VikasGupta”. Watch Vikas Gupta’s video here.

Also read | Vikas Gupta Vows To Expose His Reality Show Co-contestants In His Latest IG Post; See Here

The moment Vikas Gupta posted the video his fans started expressing their reactions to it. Many fans were quick to comment and supported him wholeheartedly, while some of them asked him to provide proof. Take a look at all of these comments on Vikas Gupta's video below.

Also read | Parth Samthaan's New Song To Billie Eilish's New Release, Here Are The Top Music Releases

Also read | Vikas Gupta Biography: All About The Young Trendsetting Producer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.