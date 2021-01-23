Parth Samthaan's New Song To Billie Eilish's New Release, Here Are The Top Music Releases

The past week saw a huge musical roller coaster with a number of songs being released across genres. From Youtubers releasing their singles to Western duets and Bollywood music, the week took a melodious drift with the new songs that were dropped by the respective artist as fans too were all praises for the music. Here is a look at some of the most interesting songs that came out this week across Hindi and English music.

Top music releases of the week

Carryminati

After a huge battle between two entertainment platforms, the YouTuber was back with yet another single. Over the years, Carryminati has taken a keen liking to music in general and has dropped a number of singles. During the Youtube vs TikTok war as well, the YouTuber dropped his single to put an end to the ongoing social media war. Thus he is back again with the song Vardaan, which features a young boy and Carryminati having a conversation in the video.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan's new song came as a huge delight to all his fans as they were eagerly waiting to watch the actor in the music video. The melancholic video featured the story of a couple who meet once again after parting ways in their younger days. However, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham later goes on to show Parth’s character get immensely successful while the girl works as a daily wager. Things turn out quite grey between them when Parth’s entourage treats the girl unprofessionally. The bittersweet video does have a happy ending which was loved by the fans.

Sonu Sood

The Bollywood actor had been teasing the release of his music video for quite some time which made fans grow eager for its release. Once the song came out during this week, fans were very impressed by the reactions to the music video. The song Pagal Nahi Hona went on to gather over 1 million likes and over 33 million views at the time of this writing. Fans were all praise for the actor and his brilliant work in the video. They also praised the singers for lending their amazing voices for the melodious song.

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA

Starting out at the number 12 spot on the iTunes list, Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA have collaborated for an amazing song. Lo Vas A Olvidar is the song that has both the music ladies singing to its tunes which has gained massive praise among fans. At the time of this writing, the song stood at number 12 on the iTunes chart and is most likely to go upwards as it is a recent release.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo has become a huge fan favourite with his recent couple of releases in the past few months. His TikTok videos and amazing social media presence has garnered him a massive fan base who had been waiting for a new song from the singer. He thus collaborated with Adam Levine for a new song titled Lifestyle. The song was released on January 21 and stands strong on the iTunes top 200 songs chart.

