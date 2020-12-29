Priyank Sharma Hugs Ex-GF Benafsha Soonawalla In Throwback Pic Shared By Former

On December 28, 2020, Priyank Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his ex-girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla and their common friend Saurabh Bhowal. The picture seemed a throwback picture of during the time he was dating Benafsha. In the picture, the trio flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. The actor wished Saurabh a happy birthday in his caption.

Priyank Sharma shares pic with ex Benafsha Soonawalla

In the picture, Priyank can be seen wearing a yellow coloured beanie while Benafsha and Saurabh wore white coloured tees. Benafsha can be seen flaunting her natural look as she wore no make-up. While sharing the picture, Priyank wrote, “A very happy birthday to you cutooo. Love you- Babloo @saurabh_bhowal” with a red heart.

Fans' reaction

Many of his fans were surprised and showed their happiness in the comments section. A fan commented, “Very cute pic” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “More power to you pri”. A user commented, “You seem happiest with @benafshasoonawalla. Be there for each other”. Another one wrote, “Lot’s of love Priyank” with a red heart. Several others simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's relationship details

Earlier in the month of October, the couple surprised their fans by deleting each other’s pictures and videos from their respective Instagram handles. They even unfollowed each other a few months back. Since then, the duo hasn’t been spotted together. Benafsha is enjoying her holiday in Goa and Priyank is caught up with his upcoming projects and photoshoots in Mumbai.

Priyank and Benafsha were in a relationship ever since they participated in a reality show, where they grew close to each other. Initially, they maintained a ‘good friend’ status and on April 14, Priyank and Benafsha made their relationship official by posting a cosy kiss picture on their Instagram handles. Later, they confessed about their love in various interviews.

He gained popularity after appearing in various reality shows such as Splitsvilla. He has also appeared in popular shows such as Puncch Beat and Laal Ishq. He was last seen in the music single named Raanjhana, starring opposite Hina Khan. He will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming intense thriller web-series named Mumbhai.

