Vikas Gupta Vows To Expose His Reality Show Co-contestants In His Latest IG Post; See Here

Renowned producer and reality television star Vikas Gupta took to Instagram in order to let his fans, followers and the netizens at large know about his next course of action in the wake of one of Vikas Gupta's controversies. In the post that can be found below, one can see that Vikas can be seen communicating that he will no longer let other people take his forgiving nature for granted. In addition to the same, he will be taking a legal route in order to make the personalities (Such as the likes of Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Khoker) that have laid false accusations on him answerable to government authorities. The post which is connected to the latest addition to the list of Vikas Gupta's controversies can be found below.

The Post:

The above post also sees the television producer sharing that since he opened up about his romantic orientation on a reality show that he was a part of, things have become pretty hostile around him. One part of the caption also sees him accusing Aly Goni of making light of his preference in terms of a romantic partner ever since he came out on the show. The final portions of the post see him promising his followers that he will be soon seen releasing an "I am sorry" video, which will be in connection to everything that has transpired in Vikas Gupta's life in the past few weeks.

It is a known fact that Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Khoker were frequently seen at odds with the producer during his time on the reality show. While loosely talking about the same, Gupta, through the post above, shared that things became rather hostile ever since he made his choice in terms of a romantic partner clear.

About Vikas Gupta's past and future projects:

As far as Vikas Gupta's work life is concerned, Gupta had created and released an anthology series which went by the name of Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan for a channel known as Dangal TV in May 2019. Months later, Gupta was seen rejoining the crew members of MTV's Ace Of Space 2 in the capacity of the show's host. Details regarding the ventures that he will be a part of this year are yet to be revealed.

