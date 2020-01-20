Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Reveals That Makers Deleted His Scenes With Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is one the controversial reality shows, known for arguments, fights, and drama. This entire season has kept fans hooked to the screens. Recently, it was also announced that Bigg Boss is as the no.1 television show of India. This week of Bigg Boss 13 saw celebs entering the house.

Fans saw Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visiting the house for the promotion of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. Few other celebs like Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati, and Vindu Dara Singh also visited the house.

After the episode went air, Vindu Dara Singh, took to Twitter to reveal that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have deleted his scene with Asim Riaz. In the same tweet, Vindu Dara Singh also mentioned that not only his but even Karan Singh Grover’s scene with Asim Riaz was not shown to the audience. Have a look at Vindu Dara Singh’s Tweet here:

Someone said BB deleted my scenes - True



BB deleted my scenes with Azim!

BB deleted Karan Grover scenes with Azim!

BB deleted GG scenes with Azim!#ChartbusterSid #GoodNight — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 18, 2020

Here's how fans reacted:

Jisko jo karna hai karne do paaji



Sidheats itani taqat rakhta hai ki trophy sirf Sid hi jitega



Sid and Sidhearts are best#ChartbusterSid — Jija__ Jee ❤️ (@SharmaAk72) January 18, 2020

That means Azim is not important in the show or almost all guest said negative things about Azim#ChartbusterSid — Sid (@Rangeelababu300) January 18, 2020

no one wants to see Asim on tv



very bad personality

always fighting and poking for footage — Raj Patel (@rajpatel0929) January 18, 2020

Last week of the Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with emotions. Family members of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants visited the house to meet them. Fans also saw Madhurima Tuli getting evicted for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan.

Fans witnessed Salman Khan lashing out Paras Chhabra for being disrespectful to Shehnaaz’s father. Salman Khan also was seen talking about Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Mahira Sharma was seen giving it back to Rashami Desai for calling her weak.

Few contestants were warned by their parents and few received positive feedback. Stay tuned for further updates about the Bigg Boss 13 house.

