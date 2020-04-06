Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Says Women Were Progressive, Treated With Respect In Olden Times

Ever since Prasar Bharti announced that Ramanand Sagar's iconic mythological show Ramayan will re-air on DD National, the news has been trending on social media. After garnering a massive viewership, the show was recently making headlines after several viewers on Twitter started getting critical about Kaikeyi and Manthara's characters in Ramayan. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramayan, spoke about the on-going debate surrounding the feminism quotient in the show.

Dipika Chikhlia addressed the on-going debate regarding the unfair treatment of the female characters in Ramayan

Dipika Chikhlia was recently interviewed by an online entertainment portal. The actor put all the controversies surrounding the show on social media to rest during the interview. Recent debate regarding the unfair treatment of the female characters in Ramayan was making rounds on the internet. When asked about the same, she stated that in those days, women were treated with equal respect.

Dipika Chikhlia also said that when Ram Rajya came into existence, he made Sita sit on the throne and that is the kind of power Sita had back in those days. Elaborating, Dipika Chikhlia said that at every step, one will realise that Sita might not have the greatest dialogues but she always did what she wanted to do. She concluded her statement by saying that the women always had the right to do what they wanted, with full support from their spouses.

Ramayan started re-airing on DD National since March 28, 2020. The show airs twice a day. The first episode airs at 9 am, while the second airs at 9 pm.

