Vindu Dara Singh Reveals His Family's Stuck In Russia, Says 'It's A Helpless Situation'

Vindu Dara Singh recently revealed the effects of the coronavirus on his family to a leading daily. The actor shared that his family is stuck in Russia since the time the pandemic started taking its toll all across the world. He is currently at his brother's home in Chandigarh.

Vindu's family in Russia

Vindu Dara Singh shared that he was gone for some work to Punjab. He was about to take a flight back to Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had then decided to stay at his brother's place in Chandigarh for safety.

Vindu also talked about how his wife and model Dina Umarova had gone to Russia for a holiday with their daughter Amelia. Dina is a Russian model and was visiting the country in order to meet his family. Vindu claimed that it is a helpless situation as the Russian government also announced a lockdown when his family was still there.

Vindu talked about how Russia is being very strict when it comes to coronavirus. He shared that they have CCTV cameras everywhere and are putting people in jails. They are also imposing heavy fines on those who step out of their houses. He said that even though it is scary, they must all follow the rules.

Vindu Dara Singh had also recently shared a video where he praised the Sikh community with their work. The video shows how the community had organised 'langar' for the homeless and daily wage workers. Here is the tweet:

Our religious teachings teach us to help those in need

For evy help I extend I will receive a helping frm God himself!

The Sikh community has always been there 2help d needy

I thank my brothers and also fellow communities who r organising such events,at the cost of their LIFE! 🤟 pic.twitter.com/jtyCMMcWZH — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) March 27, 2020

