The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Vindu Dara Singh Reveals His Family's Stuck In Russia, Says 'It's A Helpless Situation'

Television News

Vindu Dara Singh revealed that his family is stuck in Russia since the time the lockdown has been announced in India as well as Russia. Read more to know.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
vindu dara singh

Vindu Dara Singh recently revealed the effects of the coronavirus on his family to a leading daily. The actor shared that his family is stuck in Russia since the time the pandemic started taking its toll all across the world. He is currently at his brother's home in Chandigarh. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Reveals That Makers Deleted His Scenes With Asim Riaz

Vindu's family in Russia

Vindu Dara Singh shared that he was gone for some work to Punjab. He was about to take a flight back to Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had then decided to stay at his brother's place in Chandigarh for safety. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Ex-winner Vindu Dara Singh To Enter The Show, Should Asim Riaz Be Careful?

Vindu also talked about how his wife and model Dina Umarova had gone to Russia for a holiday with their daughter Amelia. Dina is a Russian model and was visiting the country in order to meet his family. Vindu claimed that it is a helpless situation as the Russian government also announced a lockdown when his family was still there. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Accuses Rashami Desai For Provoking Sidharth Shukla

Vindu talked about how Russia is being very strict when it comes to coronavirus. He shared that they have CCTV cameras everywhere and are putting people in jails. They are also imposing heavy fines on those who step out of their houses. He said that even though it is scary, they must all follow the rules. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla, Vindu Dara Singh Reacts

Vindu Dara Singh had also recently shared a video where he praised the Sikh community with their work. The video shows how the community had organised 'langar' for the homeless and daily wage workers. Here is the tweet:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother, Vindu Dara Singh Get Into Ugly War Of Words

Source: Vindu Dara Singh Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE