Virat Kohli Blown Away By Sanchit Chanana's Dance On 'Super Dancer'; Pens Special Note

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was blown away by Sanchit Chanana, a 10-year-old contestant on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The cricketer showered praises on the young dancer in an appreciation post that he penned down on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Virat mentioned that he got goosebumps watching Sanchit's talent and it made him emotional. After singer Arijit Singh, it was Chanana's performance that had such an effect on him, he said. Tagging Sanchit, he wrote, "Very few times in my life so far I’ve been absolutely mesmerised and blown away by an individual’s talent. Arijit Singh is the only person whose talent made me emotional and then now I stumbled upon this kid’s dancing videos on YouTube.”

He continued, “It gave me goosebumps I haven’t experienced looking at anyone before and made me emotional once again by the sheer organic and divine expression of his talent. May God bless and protect you. You are truly special. Hats off!”

Kohli also took to Twitter to express what he felt about the 10-year-old's performance.

Blown away and mesmerised by this kids talent @sanchitstyle. He is beyond exceptional. Hats off to you god bless you. Had goosebumps watching him dance. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/1pccij1jXE — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2021

For the unversed, the Super Dancer 4 contestant Sanchit Chanana and his ‘super guru’ Vartika Jha had made it to the finals of the show, but, the trophy was won by Florina Gogoi. However, Sanchit was declared as the second runner-up and awarded a cheque of ₹1 lakh as prize money. He had also received gift prizes like refrigerators and air purifiers from show sponsors and fixed deposit certificates of ₹51,000 from a partner bank.

Reportedly, Sanchit was rejected in the audition round of the previous season of Super Dancer. In one of the episodes, actor Neelam Kothari called him ‘mini Hrithik (Roshan)’ and he was gifted a jacket by actor Govinda. Meanwhile, the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 was judged by actor Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur, and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

In terms of work, Virat has been leading the team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2021. He will be shifting his focus to the upcoming T20 World Cup as Team India hope to end their eight-year ICC title drought.

Image: Instagram/@Virat.Kohli/@sanchitstyle