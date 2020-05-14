Wagle ki Duniya one of the old shows on Doordarshan which is now making a comeback on television. The TV serial was one of the highest-ranking series between 1988 and 1990. The series spoke about the life of a common man and was created by legendary cartoonist RK Laxman. Several stars shot to fame after the serial became a huge success. Here are the names of the cast along with the roles they played.

'Wagle Ki Duniya' Cast: List of actors and the characters they play

Aanjjan Srivastav as Srinivas Wagle

Aanjjan Srivastav was cast as the primary lead in the serial. He played the role of a nervous sales clerk who lived in a typical middle-class family. The character of Srinivas Wagle was based on RK Laxman’s characters about the quintessential common man. Aanjjan Srivastav later went on to star in several films and became quite popular after the series.

Bharati Achrekar as Radhika Wagle

Bharati Achrekar played the wife of Srinivas Wagle. Her character was loved by fans as she played a typical middle-class wife trying to cope with everyday problems in society. They were described as the perfect on-screen couple by many fans who watched the show, due to the relevance the two actors brought to the screen.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was not a permanent fixture on the show; however, he did appear in one episode. The episode Police Station was where Shah Rukh Khan was spotted. However, the actor was not yet as famous during this time and hence not many recognised him. He, later on, went on to do Fauji which granted him his major break.

