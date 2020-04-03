Sushant Singh Rajput's TV Serials That Made Him A Household Name

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Chhicchore featuring alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandel in prominent roles. The actor who is known for his performance in Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and PK has also been a part of television before venturing into Bollywood. With all that said, here are Sushant Singh Rajput's TV serials, like Pavitra Rishta, that made him a household name:

Sushant Singh Rajput's memorable TV shows

Pavitra Rishta

One of the most successful TV shows from Balaji Telefilms production, Pavitra Rishta is one of the most viewed TV shows of Ekta Kapoor. The show gave a break to Chhicchore star Sushant Singh Rajput, who has now carved his niche in the film industry. He essayed the role of Manav Deshmukh in the TV show. Along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Mehra, Hiten Tejwani, Savita Prabhune also essayed lead roles in the TV show. The serial ran successfully for a total of five years.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Signs His Next With Vashu Bhagnani Opposite Rhea Chakraborty

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

In the year 2009, Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of a supporting character named Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He essays the role of a step-brother to Prem Juneja (the role is essayed by Harshad Chopra). This show aired on Star Plus and ran successfully for 2 years — 2008 to 2010.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Breaks Instagram Silence With Intense Post, Rumoured GF Rhea Reacts

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4

The Kedarnath actor was a contestant in a dance-based reality show. He participated in December 2010 and was seen collaborating with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. The reality show had Madhuri Dixit, Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora as judges. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shampa bagged the section position in the final episode of the show.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Dengue

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Goes Unrecognisable, Spotted Wearing A Mask At Airport; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.