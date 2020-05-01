Yami Gautam's TV Serials That Brought Her Fame Before Bollywood Beckoned

Yami Gautam is currently one of the most followed actors. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Bala where her performance was highly appreciated by the masses. Yami Gautam was a well-known celebrity on television before she made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor. Here is a look at a few TV serials that brought fame to the actor.

Yami Gautam's TV shows

1.Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam

Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam was an Indian television show which aired between 2009 and 2010. The show was much loved amongst the masses for its plot and turn of events. The story of this serial was about a man and a woman who fall in love with each other and the hurdles they face as they belong to different castes. Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam starred actors like Yami Gautam, Parul Gulati, and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles.

2. Raajkumar Aaryyan

Raajkumar Aaryyan was a fantasy show that aired on Indian television 2008 and 2009. The plot of this serial revolved around a prince, his princess, and a villain who has come in to take everything away from the royalty. The show was aired on the entertainment channel, NDTV Imagine, which is no longer a broadcasting source. Raajkumar Aaryyan was a show that featured actors like Aniruddh Dave and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

3. Chand Ke Paar Chalo

Chand Ke Paar Chalo was a romantic serial released in the year 2008 and was on air for a year. The plot of this television soap revolved around the love story between two people who give their love another chance after it fails them once. Chand Ke Paar Chalo was a much-loved show amongst the people. Chand Ke Paar Chalo had actors like Vivan Bhatena, Yami Gautam, and Aham Sharma in pivotal roles.

