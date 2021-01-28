Was Rubina Dilaik In 'Jeannie Aur Juju'? Know All About Her Character

Rubina Dilaik is popularly known for her role of Radhika Shastri aka Chhoti Bahu. For several years the actor has been entertaining her fans with her various kinds of roles. Did you know Rubina Dilaik played a role in Sab TV's Jeannie and Juju? She replaced Gia Manek who was previously playing the role. Read on to know about Rubina Dilaik's role in Jeannie aur Juju:

Rubina Dilaik in Jeannie aur Juju

Rubina Dilaik made her debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008 and was said to be television's popular bahu after that. Not many are aware that Rubina was also seen in SAB TV's Jeannie Aur Juju. Makers of the show auditioned several actors like Shakti Sachdeva but they finalised that Rubina suited the role most. Her role required her to be bubbly and naughty as Jeannie. Rubina was able to add her own charisma and more fun and mischief to the character of Jeannie.

The show is adapted from an American sitcom named I Dream of Jeanie. The plot revolved around Vicky aka Juju who finds a 2000-year-old Jeannie in a mysterious bottle after a plane crash on an island. She enters his life and creates a lot of issues but they tackle those together. Jeannie Aur Juju cast also featured Ali Asgar as the pilot named Juju. The show received moderate success at the time and aired for over 2 years.

Rubina Dilaik's shows

After Rubina Dilaik's debut in Chhoti Bahu, she was seen as Radhika and made appearances in several shows like Banno Main Teri Dulhan, Kasamh Se, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Pavitra Rishta. She also participated as a contestant in Saroj Khan's show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. Chhoti Bahu then had a sequel in 2012 and she played the role of Radhika as well as Ruby Bharadwaj. Rubina was later seen in shows like Sasural Simar ka, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev as Sita. Rubina Dilaik's Shakti— Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki ran for 4 long years where she played the role of Soumya Singh.

