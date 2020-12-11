Rubina Dilaik Hits Out At Claims Made About Husband Abhinav, Says 'I Will Not Leave Them'

Rubina Dilaik is a well-known actor who has been seen in a number of popular television shows. She has been involved in a few controversies earlier, but her latest controversy has the actor giving an extremely aggressive response. This controversy has taken place in the reality show that both Rubina and her husband are participating, where their fellow participant Kavita Kaushik made an allegation on the show that could create trouble for Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla; to which Rubina has given a fiery response. Here is what happened.

Rubina Dilaik hits out at allegations on husband Abhinav

While reality shows have always remained prone to controversies, the recent development that involves Rubina Dilaik and her husband has taken turn for the worse. In one of the promos of the show, several clips of the contestants, who are participating in the show, have made a number of statements against each other, but a comment that has surfaced that was made by Kavita Kaushik is more serious than the rest. Kavita has made claims that Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav sent her obscene messages while being in an intoxicated state.

Vikas Gupta, another contestant of the show, informed Abhinav about this allegation at him made by Kavita. A shocked Abhinav went to his wife Rubina Dilaik and told her about this incident, saying that both Kavita and her husband Ronnie Biswas made these allegations about him. Ronnie has even made a claim that Abhinav has a problem with alcohol. An infuriated Rubina responded to her by saying she would not ‘leave them’ after the show ends. This issue has created even more buzz with the aggressive statement that Rubina has put forth.

Rubina Dilaik has worked in a number of television shows before having appeared in her current show. One of the most popular shows that she has appeared in is Choti Bahu, which was also her debut in television. The show was later followed by a second season as well. Some of her other works include Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka and more.

