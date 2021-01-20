Gauahar Khan Shares 'beautiful' Udaipur Moments From Her Honeymoon With Zaid Darbar; Watch

Tandav actor Gauahar Khan has yet again wowed her fans by sharing a slew of stunning videos from her romantic honeymoon with husband Zaid Darbar. Gauahar, took to Instagram, to give a glimpse of her rosy and exotic vacation. In the videos shared by her, the newlyweds appear to be very much in love as they embrace the warm Rajasthani culture.

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Udaipur moments

From watching sunsets together to enjoying roaming on the streets of Udaipur, the couple is spending some quality time with each other. Away from the chaos of their hectic work schedules, the duo is relishing the traditional Rajasthani culture by embracing folk music and watching folk dances together. Both Gauahar and Zaid and making the most of their romantic outing by not only enjoying each other’s company but also viewing the picturesque beauty of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here’s taking a quick look at the video shared by the actor.

Fans have been extremely delighted to watch the duo enjoy some quality time. As soon as the videos surfaced online, many appreciated the post by dropping heart and smiley emoticons in abundance. Some also found the clips ‘beautiful’. Check out how fans are reacting online:

Previously, Gauahar Khan’s jovial mood was quite evident in another Instagram video of the star. In the clip, fans saw her grooving to the tune of the song Jaane Kyun from the film Dostana. Going by the audio, it appears that before calling it a day, the actor decided to click a quirky video for her fans. Donning a comfy night-suit, Gauahar smiles in excitement as they lip syncs to the lyrics of the lyrics. Take a look at it here:

Gauahar Khan and influencer Zaid Darbar tied the knots back in the month of December leaving all fans rejoiced. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar Khan recently appeared in Amazan Prime’s political drama web series Tandav. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the plot of the web show surrounds the role of a powerful politician. The multi-starrer web series features acclaimed actors including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and more.

