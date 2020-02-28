What Happened To Alex Karev? All About The Much-loved Character's Exit From Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is an on-going fictional series that focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending doctors, as they develop into seasoned doctors while trying to maintain personal lives and relationships. Currently, Grey’s anatomy is airing its sixteenth season and fans are glued to their seats as the on-going drama is about to take a major turn. However, Justin Chambers who is seen essaying the role of Dr. Alex Karev is leaving the show after 15 years. Fans made several anticipations regarding how the show might address the glaring absence of the beloved character for the rest of the season.

What happened to Alex Karev?

The first news of Alex’s absence came up on January 19, 2020, when the screenwriter of Grey’s Anatomy Krista Vernoff spoke in an interview about what happened to Alex Karev.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Krista Vernoff said that the part about Alex’s vanishing act was very careful threading of a needle, where a little bit of information and pain is given to Jo. She added that episode by episode, the question of 'what happened to Alex Karev' would be answered.

The makers of the story, in the recent past, cleared the air stating that Alex Karev is not coming back and had already left the show. Justin Chambers also confirmed his exit in an interview with an entertainment portal. He said that he was looking to diversifying his acting roles and career choices.

Alex Karev also shared a heartfelt post regarding his exit. He shared a picture of all the lead characters of Grey’s anatomy and thanked all his fans for loving him so much. He also thanked his cast members and crew for the 'amazing time' on sets. Alex Karev’s exit is finally here as the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy is all about him leaving the show after 15 long years. Recently, ABC launched a teaser of the upcoming episode that would be aired on March 5, 2020.

This promo video is tagged as the 'Goodbye video' for Alex Karev. In this video, there are shots of Jo saying to Alex that it is only two of them left and she can’t be alone. The video ends with a glimpse of Alex Karev finally leaving the show.

