What Happened To Noel In Bigg Boss 4? Know Why The Rapper Left Mid-show

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is one of the most-watched reality shows. One of the participants of the show, rapper Noel has gained a lot of popularity because of his stint on the show. Recently, the rapper dropped out of all the tasks on the show due to ill health. Read ahead to know what happened to Noel in Bigg Boss 4.

What happened to Noel in Bigg Boss 4

Fans have been observing that Noel Sean has been complaining of pain since the past few days. He has been experiencing pain in his shoulder and leg. This is the reason why he dropped out of the tasks given by the Bigg Boss.

Noel Sean did not complete the Day Care task on the show and left in between. He was also advised by Bigg Boss to not do the captaincy task. Later in the day, a doctor also came in to check on Noel. He was also called by Bigg Boss in the confession room and was told that he needed urgent medical help for which he will have to step out of the Bigg Boss house. He was told to take leave and take along a few essential things with him.

According to a report by Hans India, Noel came out of the confession room and conveyed the same to his housemates. Upson hearing this Harika, a Telugu YouTuber, got emotional. Noel still hasn’t returned to the Bigg Boss House. Noel Sean has earned the title of being the first Telugu rapper of the Telugu music industry. He is also an excellent actor who has excited in many famous movies. Some of his famous works are Guppedantha Prema, Premam, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Noel Sean’s raps are widely loved by his fans and followers. One of his famous songs is Ammaaye which has 1.2 million views on YouTube. His rap titled Hustler which is a collaboration between Noel, Pranavi and Shashi is one his greatest hits. It has 385K views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @mr.noealsean Instagram

