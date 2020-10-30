Where Is Southern Charm Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations Of The Socialist Drama

Southern Charm is an American reality show which is based on the lives of seven socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. This show gives a snake-peek of these socialites’ personal and professional lives. The show has seven seasons so far. The show is available for streaming on the official website of Bravo TV. if one is wondering about the filming of the show, this article gives all the details of the same. Read ahead to know about Southern Charm's filming location.

Also read | Where Is 'Man With A Plan' Filmed? Read To Know Where The Famous 2016 Sitcom Was Shot

Also read | 'Ajooba' Shooting Location: Know Where This Bollywood Fantasy Was Shot

Here is everything one needs to know about Southern Charm's filming location

Where is Southern Charm filmed?

According to a report by Atxgossip, the show Southern Charm is filmed in and around Charleston in South Caroline in the USA.

Republic Garden and Lounge

If one has watched Southern Charm since the beginning, they might recognise this spot. It is one of the spots where the Southern Charm cast used to get drunk and have a leisurely time at. Reportedly, this was the place where Shep and Austen got in an argument in season four.

Halls Chophouse

Halls Chophouse is a steakhouse owned by the Halls family. It is one of the Southern Charm's filming locations. It is best known for its hospitality.

Shem Creek

Another spot where the cast of Southern Charm likes to hangout is at the Shem Creek. It is one of the most beautiful Southern Charm filming locations. This spot offers a beautiful view of the Ravenel Bridge and an amazing sunset to capture.

Nico

Nico is a French oyster bar. It was one of the Southern Charm filming location for when Naomi apologises to Peyton after their uncomfortable Halloween encounter. This place is owned by Naomi’s family.

Hit Up An Event

This is one of those Southern Charm filming locations which hosts one of the most exciting festivals of the city. The festival is called the High Water Festival. The cast of the series is spotted enjoying themselves here as well.

Home Team BBQ

This is one the eateries at which the cast of the series like to hang out. The cast eats here and also has a lot of fun at this location. The ambience of the eatery calls promises a god time.

Also read | Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Shooting Location: Know Where The Film Was Shot

Also read | 'Campfire Kiss' Filming Location: Know Where The Picturesque Scenes Of The Film Were Shot

Image courtesy- @bravosoutherncharm Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.