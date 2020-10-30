Where Is Press Your Luck Filmed? Read On To Know More About The Filming Of The Game Show

Press Your Luck is an American television game show which premiered in 1983. The game's format was an interesting one as it had the contestants collecting spins by answering questions and later using the spins on an 18-space gameboard to win cash and prizes. The show was created and directed by Bill Carruthers in 1983 and since then has been renewed various times. The latest installment of the game show was aired in 2019, hosted by Elizabeth Banks and also has been renewed for a limited summer season in 2020. Read on to know more about the filming of Press Your Luck.

Where is Press Your Luck filmed? Here is the Press Your Luck filming location

Press Your Luck is truly an iconic game show which even though first released in 1983, has the audiences hooked to the screen on its latest installment, even in 2020. Press Your Luck's filming location was the Television City Studios, at the Genesee Gate, located in Hollywood, California. The Studios was formed in 1952 and ever since then it has become a favourite location for various shows. During the opening credits of many of the shows taped here, a voice-over announced the phrase "from Television City in Hollywood". Some of the popular shows filmed at the Television City Studios are Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Show, Politically Incorrect, Dancing with the Stars, The Tyra Banks Show, The Young and the Restless, Survivor, So You Think You Can Dance among many others.

Press Your Luck Format

The show has three contestants pitted against each other, with one recurring champion and two new contestants. The contestants answer trivia questions to gain spins which were used on the game board, called the Big Board. Whichever contestant buzzes first, gets the chance to answer and would subsequently win spins if their answer was deemed correct. Any contestant who wins five games or exceeded the winnings cap retired undefeated. The host of the latest season is Elizabeth Banks who also played a host in the 2019 installment of the game show.

