What Happened To Roman On 'Chicago P.D.'? Why Did He Leave The Series?

What happened to Roman on Chicago P.D. is a question that has been creating headlines. Chicago P.D. is an American police procedural drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, reportedly as a part of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise. The series that premiered on NBC is one of the widely-followed shows.

The series traces the story of uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue the perpetrators of the city's major street offences. The seventh season of the much-anticipated drama premiered on September 25, 2019.

For the ones who are unaware, Brian Geraghty, Officer Sean Roman announced his retirement from the police force during Season 3, reportedly, after a gunshot wound left him critically injured and unable to work.

What happened to Roman on Chicago P.D.?

According to reports, Roman decided to move to San Diego with his partner and love interest, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) after his injury. A report also suggests that when Sean Roman left for San Diego after Chicago P.D.'s Season 3 finale, the actor suffered a broken body part from a traumatic gunshot injury in the series and heartbreak as Officer Kim Burgess turned down his request of returning with him.

Why did Roman leave Chicago PD?

According to several reports, Brian Geraghty made an exit saying that he liked to move around and try different parts and stories. Sean Roman bid adieu during the half of season 3 to reportedly pursue other projects and there were no hard feelings, as revealed by him while interacting with a news portal.

The creator of the series- Matt Olmstead also opened up to the media by saying that Roman was the most civil person. Talking about his persona, Matt said that Brian Geraghty gave the team what was needed- two years of doing a great job on a character that elevated the show and its beauty. He was off to do better things, Olmstead added.

Is Roman returning to Chicago PD?

As per latest reports, Sean Roman, the former patrol officer will make a comeback to Chicago P.D for a crossover episode with Chicago Fire in February. Meanwhile, Brian reportedly shared good bond with the entire team of Chicago P.D, even when he was not a part of the show. Check out his recent Instagram update about the show.

