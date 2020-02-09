'Les Miserables', 'Chicago', And Other Broadway Shows That Were Adapted Into Movies

Sometimes, Broadway shows head for the big screen. In recent years, this has been happening more than ever. Many Broadway shows are all getting adapted on the big screen. Here's a curated list of some such popular Broadway shows.

Les Miserables

Les Misérables is a 2012 epic movie directed by Tom Hooper and Alain Boublil. It is based on the 1862 French novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. The film is a British and American venture produced and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The movie shows Jean Valjean, a prisoner, who breaks parole so as to begin life over again.

Chicago

Chicago is a 2002 American musical drama film based on the stage-musical of a similar name. It explores the subjects of celebrities, embarrassment, and corruption in Chicago during the Jazz Age. The film stars Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere.

Chicago focuses on Roxie Hart (Zellweger) and Velma Kelly (Zeta-Jones) two murderesses who wind up in prison together awaiting trial in 1920s Chicago. The film is about Nightclub sensation Velma, who murders her spouse. Chicago's adroit lawyer Billy Flynn is set to become her defence lawyer, who also defends Roxie, who is responsible for the murder.

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is a 2008 jukebox melodic musical comedy movie directed by Phyllida Lloyd and based on the 1999 musical of the same name. The film includes an ensemble cast of Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters. The story follows a young-bride inviting her mom's 3 ex-lovers to her wedding to know which one of them is her birth father.

