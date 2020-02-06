Union Budget
Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Chicago Gets Stitches After Falling From Her 'high Chair'

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian and her family have always been in the news for various reasons. Recently, she opened up about her daughter getting stitches. Read more here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian West is one of the most celebrated personalities in the West. She has always been in the limelight and her children too have also managed to garner the attention of the media and fans several times. Kim Kardashian keeps on posting photos of her family on her social media handles and fans always seen to be interested to know about what is going on in their lives. Recently, she was seen talking about her daughter Chicago. Read on to know more about the whole story here.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago has a scar on her face after a fall

Talking on a television show, Kim Kardashian West revealed that a few days ago her daughter Chicago fell out of her ‘high chair’, and received a cut on her face. She had to go to a doctor to get stitches, and Kim had to figure it all out. She went on to say that Chicago now has a scar on her cheek. She also said that Chicago is fine right now and will be better soon.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For February 5: Roshni Gives Tabeezi Bad News

Mrs. West also stated that such things happen in life, and one can only ‘roll with it’. Kim Kardashian loves all four of her children, and earlier she was seen saying that she loves her babies a lot, and four is all she can manage and handle right now as work keeps her very busy and that each one of her babies needs a lot of attention. She stated that her whole day is chaotic, but she is very micromanaged, so she gets up around 5.30 am, and hits the gym, then wakes her children up for breakfast.

READ | Must-see Films On Pets For Animal Lovers To Binge-watch This Spring
 

 

 

Published:
