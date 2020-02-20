Dwayne Johnson Can 'rock' The Suited-up Look Perfectly, Here's Proof

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. His extraordinary work ethic and determination have helped him reach this level. He is a fitness freak and also a style icon for many. He loves to wear different kinds of outfits and often impresses his fans with his stylish looks. Take a look at some of his best suited-up looks:

Read Also: When Ryan Reynolds Proved That He Is The Funniest Actor On Twitter

Dwayne Johnson's suited-up looks that one can take style inspiration from

Dwayne Johnson looks dashing in the above picture. He is wearing a black suit with brown shoes. He is carrying a Teremana Tequila bottle in one hand and also has a classy brown backpack with him.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Anticipating This Year

Dwayne Johnson looks sharply dressed in the above picture. He has donned a bright pink blazer over a white shirt and has paired it with a black bow tie, navy blue formal trousers, and a black boot shoe. He surely knows how to get clicked by the cameras.

The Rock looks ravishing in the pink checkered suit. He wore it over a white shirt and paired it with a classy pair of brown loafers. The black shades rounded off the attire perfectly.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos On Instagram Will Definitely Motivate You To Hit The Gym

The Jumanji star looks absolutely stunning in the above picture. He dons a dark beige suit over a purple shirt and is also carrying a purple pocket square that compliments the entire look perfectly. The shades and the brown loafers are also going quite well with the entire outfit.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Share A Strong Bond And These Instances Prove It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.