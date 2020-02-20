The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dwayne Johnson Can 'rock' The Suited-up Look Perfectly, Here's Proof

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson is a global icon who is loved by millions all over the world. He is also known for his stylish looks. Check out his best pictures donning a suit.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. His extraordinary work ethic and determination have helped him reach this level. He is a fitness freak and also a style icon for many. He loves to wear different kinds of outfits and often impresses his fans with his stylish looks. Take a look at some of his best suited-up looks:

Read Also: When Ryan Reynolds Proved That He Is The Funniest Actor On Twitter

Dwayne Johnson's suited-up looks that one can take style inspiration from

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson looks dashing in the above picture. He is wearing a black suit with brown shoes. He is carrying a Teremana Tequila bottle in one hand and also has a classy brown backpack with him.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Anticipating This Year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson looks sharply dressed in the above picture. He has donned a bright pink blazer over a white shirt and has paired it with a black bow tie, navy blue formal trousers, and a black boot shoe. He surely knows how to get clicked by the cameras.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The Rock looks ravishing in the pink checkered suit. He wore it over a white shirt and paired it with a classy pair of brown loafers. The black shades rounded off the attire perfectly.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos On Instagram Will Definitely Motivate You To Hit The Gym

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The Jumanji star looks absolutely stunning in the above picture. He dons a dark beige suit over a purple shirt and is also carrying a purple pocket square that compliments the entire look perfectly. The shades and the brown loafers are also going quite well with the entire outfit.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Share A Strong Bond And These Instances Prove It

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
CMO OFFERS ASSISTANCE
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS