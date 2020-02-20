Jennifer Lawrence To Feature In Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Shortly after her debut, Jennifer Lawrence established herself as one of the top actors in Hollywood. She was previously also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Lawrence was last seen in Marvel Comics’ Dark Phoenix.

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay’s next

Jennifer Lawrence is all set to star in Netflix’s next project by Adam McKay. The film titled Don’t Look Up is being written and directed by McKay. He is also the mind behind Oscar-nominated films like Vice and The Big Short.

While sharing his excitement about working alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay said he is “thrilled”. He added that Lawrence is “a dynamite talent”. Adam also said that Netflix has set the bar high for Don’t Look Up and that has been one of the motivating factors for his team.

Netflix’s Scott Stuber was all praise for Adam McKay. He said that the filmmaker is known to have produced quality-driven content that depicts culture. He said that the entire team is excited to have the project on board.

Reportedly, Netflix finalised the show earlier this week. According to reports, Don’t Look Up is being made on a budget of $75 million. However, any official confirmation on the same is yet to be revealed.

Don’t Look Up will trace the story of two scientists who find out about a meteor that will strike the Earth. The two go on a media tour around the world to warn people against it. The film will trace the adventures that the duo will go through as they try to save the world.

Adam McKay will helm the project under his banner, Hyperobject along with his partner Kevin Messick. The project was previously announced in association with Paramount. However, the deal reportedly fell through due to the staggering budget.

Don’t Look Up is expected to go on floors by April 2020. Netflix hopes to release the film by end of 2020. However, any confirmation on the release date is yet to be revealed.

Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence also have another project that will see this duo come together. Bad Blood will have Adam and Jennifer take on the roles of the director and actor once again after Don’t Look Up. The film is reportedly based on Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the Silicon Valley controversial blood-testing company, Theranos.

