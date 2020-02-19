The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Is Grooving To Song 'Life Is Good' While Touring With Nick Jonas

Hollywood News

In the latest video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen enjoying her tour life with her husband Nick Jonas in Spain. Continue reading to know more

priyanka chopra

The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra, who is the former beauty queen and also a global icon, is giving her fans major holiday goals. The actor is on a tour with her husband Nick Jonas. The two of them have headed to Spain for Nick Jonas's Spain tour. Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to keeping fans updated about her life and travels through her social media. Most recently, the actor has been posting pictures and videos on her social media account as she accompanied her husband Nick Jonas for his tour. 

Priyanka Chopra even rocked no-makeup looks during this tour. The couple can be seen having a great time travelling through Spain together. In the latest video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a back t-shirt with her hair left open. The no make-up look that Priyanka Chopra was sporting was loved by her fans. In the video, Priyanka is grooving to the Drake and Future song, Life Is Good

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas💞 (@vintage_priyanka_chopra) on

During Nick Jonas' concert, Priyanka Chopra was his loudest fangirl as he performed to the song Jealous. The couple is on their Happiness Begins Tour in Europe. Nick Jonas performed to many of his super hit solo songs and the fans went gaga over his act. Priyanka Chopra was among the crowd as she was cheering for Nick Jonas. 

Priyanka Chopra shared some videos from the concert and the fans adored the way Priyanka was being a supportive and loving wife. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also had a special Valentine's Day lunch in Madrid, Spain. Fans cannot seem to get enough of the two lovebirds.

