'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Returns: When And Where To Watch The Iconic 90s Show

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Doordarshan revealed that the cult-comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh is all set to return to the channel. Dekh Bhai Dekh started airing from April 1, 2020, at 18:00 hrs. Dekh Bhai Dekh that first aired in 1993 had an ensemble cast consisting of Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, and Bhavana Balsawar, among others in pivotal roles.

Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pwVRlegfBJ — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 1, 2020

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown intending to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Following which the shooting of multiple films and television shows were stalled. To provide uninterrupted entertainment to the citizens, Doordarshan reportedly planned to re-run the iconic Indian shows. Popular shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shaktiman, made a return.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Dekh Bhai Dekh is all set to return to the channel. Dekh Bhai Dekh directed by Aanand Mahendroo ran for about 66 episodes before shutting shop. The 90s cult comedy narrated the tale of three generations of Divan family, who lived together in Mumbai. Dekh Bhai Dekh had an ensemble cast, and was one of the most popular shows of that time.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Doordarshan is also planning to telecast the re-runs of Buniyaad and Shriman Shrimati. Buniyaad narrated the struggles of a family dealing with Indo-Pak partition. Meanwhile, Shriman Shrimati narrated the hilarious tale of two neighbours.

