Anusha Dandekar Learned THIS One Thing About Relationships From 'MTV Love School'

Anusha Dandekar is one star who is well-known for her multiple talents. Be it singing, hosting, acting, or simply being a VJ, Anusha has worn various hats through her career. On social media as well, Anusha Dandekar and partner Karan Kundra have been couple goals for many fans. They also hosted the show, MTV Love School where the host is reportedly known to have learned a lot from the show. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Anusha opened up about the one thing she learned about relationships from MTV Love School. With all that said, here's a throwback to what Anusha revealed.

When Anusha Dandekar revealed one thing she learned about relationships from 'MTV Love School'

When Anusha was asked about the one thing she has learned about relationships from MTV Love School, she replied that screaming and shouting may be entertaining for an audience, but it gets one nowhere in a relationship. She also answered a few other questions. One of the questions was about the one thing she and partner Karan Kundra, can never agree upon. To that, Anusha said music was the one thing they can't agree on, especially if it was on a road trip or any car ride.

The actor also revealed the three things no one knew about her. Firstly, Anusha spoke of her being a big foodie, even bigger than her partner Karan. Second of her being very sensitive, and third, of her having a temper, but cooling off just as quickly. Anusha also revealed her thoughts on feminism. When asked about feminism, she said that for her feminism was being able to live freely without being made to feel inferior. Talking about her fears, she said that she was scared of rats and that she gets petrified while just talking about them.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's TV show, MTV Love School aired between 2015 to 2019. The show was based on young couples who were given special tasks and challenges to perform. It was a test of their bond's. The show had four seasons in all and was quite a popular show that hooked many fans. Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra later came up with their clothing brand, Man Up! Woman Up! The two celebs promoted their brand extensively on Instagram and other social media platforms.

