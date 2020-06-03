'One Of Them', Anusha Dandekar Shuts Down 'PR Stunt' Talk Over Her Black Lives Matter Post

As more and more people participate in the Black Lives Matter Movement, Indian celebrities too have been extending their support for the same. Recently, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account and slammed people who accused her of posting about George Floyd as a PR stunt, also pointing out that she doesn't have a PR manager.

Anusha Slams trolls

Anusha took to her Instagram stories and hit back at a troll who called her out for posting about George Floyd’s death. Some questioned her, saying that she was doing it as a PR stunt. Anusha shut the PR angle immediately, revealing that she has never had a PR in her entire life, before clarifying her position further.

Anusha said that she did not understand what the netizen meant by saying “Hope you are not one of them”. Anusha shot back, “I’m not one of who?” Anusha wrote back that she is a person who wants justice for mankind. She further wrote that she wants people to live in a world where it should not matter what colour, religion, caste, culture one is from.

She added that she does not want people to judge other people based on their sexual preference and it should not matter whether one is physically able or not. She also wrote that she is someone who wants a peace-loving society for the whole world.

Read Also | Chrissy Teigen Doubles Up Bail Out Fund To $200k After Netizen Slams George Floyd Protests

If “One of them” meant speaking up for a person in whatever country that could start a chain reaction and a thought process that will trickle or rather flood into many countries including my own, where RACISM IS ONE HUNDRED PERCENT ALIVE amongst our OWN! Then Yes I’m most definitely one of them.”

Read Also | Anusha Dandekar Shares A Late-night Craving Story That "makes Her Sound Pregnant"; See Pic

Anusha had taken to her Instagram account and had posted about how racism is not okay. While several fans called her out for posting about BLM, there were many who appreciated the celebrity for showing her support. Check out some of the fan comments

Black Lives Matter Movement in support of George Floyd

George Floyd was a black man who was arrested by four police officers. One of the officers knelt on Floyd’s neck, blocking his air passage, leading to his death. In a video that went viral, George was heard pleading the officer to leave him as he could not breathe.

However, the officer was insensitive towards his pleadings and did not move. When the video went viral, people were outraged seeing the police brutality and racial injustice. They have been protesting and supporting the family to seek justice against the police officers.

Read Also | When Anusha Dandekar Revealed Most 'unkind' Thing She Overheard About Herself

Read Also | Anusha Dandekar Wonders What The Reaction Would Be If She Wore Priyank Sharma's Gym Pants

Image credits: Anusha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.