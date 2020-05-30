Anusha Dandekar Shares A Late-night Craving Story That "makes Her Sound Pregnant"; See Pic

Indian-Australia VJ Anushka Dandekar has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown, like many other celebrities. She has been sharing various videos and photos on her official Instagram handle. Recently, Dandekar posted a hilarious story on the photo-sharing platform. Read on to know more details:

Anusha Dandekar's story

Anushka Dandekar took to social media and posted a series of stories on her Instagram. In one of them, the actor referred to the effects of lockdown and how it has been impacting her life. She explained how her body has forgotten the concept of day, date, and time. Recently, she catered to her midnight cravings by eating fruits like apple and mango at 4 am. After ending the paragraph, Anusha Dandekar gave some space and concluded by mentioning that she has periods and is not pregnant.

The actor wrote, “My body has stopped understanding the day, date and time… well, that was really always but its worse now. Anyway, my body wanted apple and mango at 4 A.M., so that’s what I had… grateful to be able to feed my cravings #thankyouuniverse. Okay, that made me sound pregnant… so just FYI it's my period, not pregnancy! Take a look at her Instagram story on a brown background.

How is Anusha Dandekar spending her quarantine?

During the COVID-19 lockdown. Anusha Dandekar has been sharing throwback photos and videos with co-stars and friends on social media. On the occasion of Eid, the actor posted her old travel picture from a mosque in Egypt. Take a look at her snap.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's break-up rumours

Recently, Karan Kundrra and Anushka Dandekar quashed the rumours related to their separation. The former rubbished the rumours, while Dandekar took to Instagram and shared a story praising a scene from her web series Four More Shots Please. It features her sister Shibani Dandekar as Sushmita Sengupta, whose husband cheats on her with another woman.

However, Karan Kundrra has rubbished all the rumours of his breakup with Anusha Dandekar in an interview, according to reports. The television actor also added that he has not been posting photos with his girlfriend because he has been on a social media detox. Moreover, Karan Kundrra disclosed that he has not been living with Anusha Dandekar amid the COVID-19 lockdown as he returned from a shoot in Haryana. So, he did not want to put his girlfriend’s health at risk after travelling from another state.

