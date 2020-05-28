When Anusha Dandekar Revealed Most 'unkind' Thing She Overheard About Herself

Former supermodel and VJ Anusha Dandekar is often seen being vocal about her opinions and thoughts. In an older interview, the MTV star shared the most 'unkind' thing she overheard about herself. The Supermodel of the year host said that people thought she has a fake accent.

Anusha Dandekar opens up about feminism

In the same interview, Anusha Dandekar also shared her views on feminism. The MTV Love School judge defined the concept of feminism in a few words. She said feminism according to her was wanting the freedom to live without being made to feel inferior. Later on, Anusha Dandekar also shared that the most sexist thing about herself and said that it is her confidence and her body.

Furthermost, Anusha Dandekar was asked the song of which lyrics she always misheard. To this goofy question, Anusha replied saying that it wasn't the lyrics but an entire song and named Ariana Grande’s The Way. She also added that she and her friends thought it was in another language altogether.

In other news, Anusha Dandekar was recently seen continuing with her hobby of singing by releasing her own version of Madison Beer’s Selfish. The supermodel took social media by storm with her singing video. The video features her singing the soulful lyrics of Madison Beer. As the video progresses ahead fans can see Anusha Dandekar taking high notes like a pro. The video uploaded by her left fans in splits who cannot stop praising Anusha for her melodious voice.

In the music video, Anusha Dandekar opted for a white ensemble. No makeup with wavy hair left open completed her look. Anusha Dandekar was seen thanking her virtual sound engineer, stylist. She also said how she couldn’t have released the video without her vocal coaches who are her sisters Apeksha and Shibani Dandekar. Check out the video.

On the work front, Anusha Dandekar was last seen in MTV Love School, judging the reality show with her beau, Karan Kundrra. The VJ also was seen hosting and mentoring India's budding models in MTV's modelling show, Supermodel of the Year. MTV Supermodel of the Year is a reality show that saw contestants coming from all over the country to gain the coveted Supermodel of the Year trophy.

