When Munmun Dutta Opened Up About Her #MeToo Story & Sexual Abuse Struggles Women Face

Munmun Dutta, who is widely known for portraying the role of Babita Ji in the popular TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, first joined the global awareness on sexual assaults on women nearly 4 years ago. The actor has since been very vocal about several incidents of sexual abuse she faced with all her fans.

Munmun Dutta expressed her grief on how women from all around the world were facing sexual abuse and revealed that people would be surprised with their stories.

Munmun Dutta on facing sexual abuse

Munmun Dutta took to her official Instagram handle a while ago and expressed her emotions on women facing sexual abuse. She also opened up about the times when she faced sexual abuse by her teachers, people at the stations, hospitals and everywhere she went. The actor anguished how one felt during such incidents and how women were confused on how to explain it to their parents. Munmun Dutta further wrote her heart out and stated how she was happy to be another voice joining the Me Too Movement and make people realise that she was not spared either. She then hailed that she was proud of who she was and would rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on her.

Her caption read, "#MeToo ...... Yes .... #Metoo ..... Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat , shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some 'good ' men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON'T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter , mother, wife or even your maid ... Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories.. Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ..... OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters .... OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it's appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed.... OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ....... OR this another teacher , whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts .... . OR that man in the train station who gropes U ... Why ?? Because you're too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up ... you don't know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you're too shy to utter a word to anyone .... And then you start developing that deep rooted hatred towards men ... Because you know they're the culprit who made you feel this way.. That disgusting, twisted feeling inside which takes years to overcome .... M happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me.

I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM .." (sic)

Munmun Dutta recently made the headlines when her name was linked to her TMKOC co-actor, Raj Anadkat. She and her co-star took to social media to address the dating rumours and slammed everyone who shamed them.

