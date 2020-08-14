When Niti Taylor 'failed To Recognise' Actors In A Show, Watch

Niti Taylor is a very popular name in the Indian television fraternity. Having played many different characters, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Niti rose to fame with her performance as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthaan. Fans loved their on-screen pairing and are eagerly waiting to watch them together on-screen again. Recently, Niti Taylor appeared on a show where she 'failed to recognise' any other television actor. Read on.

Niti Taylor on Khatra Khatra Khatra

Recently, Niti Taylor made an appearance on the comedy show, Khatra Khatra Khatra that airs on the channel Colors TV, among other television celebrities. The show is hosted by television personalities and entertainers, Bharti Singh Limbachiyaa and Harsh Limbachiyaa. A promo of the episode has been revealed on TellyBite, where it can be seen that while on the show, Niti Taylor pretended to not recognise any of the personalities on-screen.

In the video, there are many prominent personalities, including Niti Taylor, Bharti Singh Limbachiyaa, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Abhishek Verma, and many more. The promo video starts with Harsh Limbachiyaa announcing that these people are very big stars and they know everything as he goes to give a high-five to Niti Taylor, to which she asks Harsh who is he. After this, Aditya Narayan looks at Harsh and laughs at his face saying that the show has completed 100 episodes but she still doesn’t know who he is, to which Niti Taylor turns towards Aditya Narayan and asks, “Aap itna uchal kyun rahe hai? Aap kaun hai?” (Translation: Who are you? Why are you so excited?). Later, Bharti Singh Limbachiyaa bursts into laughter saying that the girl doesn’t even recognise these two celebrities, to which Niti Taylor looks at her and asks, “lekin auntyji aap kaun hai?” (Translation: But aunty, who are you?)

Niti Taylor started her career as an actor at the young age of 15. Some of Niti Taylor's shows that remain widely popular are Pyaar Ka Bandhan and Gulaal. She was last seen on the television screen in the daily soap, Ishqbaaz, playing the character of Mannat Kaur. The show aired on the channel Star Plus and the actor was a part of the show for a long time.

